Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,667,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $191,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,730,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

