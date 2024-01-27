VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,205 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 86.20% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $195,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

UIVM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,583. The stock has a market cap of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

