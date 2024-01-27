Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 360,435 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Xylem worth $228,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 953,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,391. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

