Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $211,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 278,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

