Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,663 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $184,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.30. 3,177,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

