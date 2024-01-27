Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80,000 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 38.53% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $204,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

