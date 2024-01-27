3,336 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,336 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Shell by 46.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $200,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.