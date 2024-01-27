Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

