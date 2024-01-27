Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 488,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,985. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

