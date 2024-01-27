Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 1,926,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

