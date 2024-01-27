Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 4,596,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

