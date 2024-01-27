Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 26,422 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

