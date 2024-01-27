Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 698,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.