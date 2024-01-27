Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.16. 907,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,312. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

