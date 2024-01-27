Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809,531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

