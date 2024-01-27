Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

