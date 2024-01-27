First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,077,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $890,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,117,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 503,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,557. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

