Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

