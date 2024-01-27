Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.