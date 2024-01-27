Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,605. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.