Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 9,682,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,381. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

