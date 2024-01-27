Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,650.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,326.25. 143,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,962. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,352.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,264.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,050.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

