Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.6 %

IBM traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,890,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,015. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

