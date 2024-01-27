Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

