Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Up 0.1 %

BXBLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 17,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,327. Brambles has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

