Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brambles Stock Up 0.1 %
BXBLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 17,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,327. Brambles has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Brambles Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.