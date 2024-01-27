Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $178.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $172.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.