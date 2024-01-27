Piper Sandler Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $730.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $767.56. 197,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.