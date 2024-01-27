Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $420.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. 2,104,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,384. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.