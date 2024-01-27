CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CaixaBank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 60,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,448. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
About CaixaBank
