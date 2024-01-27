CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 60,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,448. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

