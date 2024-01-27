British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BTAFF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

