British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
BTAFF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.