Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Expands By 335.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 335.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.98. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.76 and a 1-year high of 0.77.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
