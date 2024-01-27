Piper Sandler Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after acquiring an additional 393,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

