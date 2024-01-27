Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 498,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,435. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

