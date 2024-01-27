Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 498,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,435. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Psykey
