Piper Sandler Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $176.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.12. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $111.19 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

