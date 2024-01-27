Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Drops By 83.3%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGHLY remained flat at $23.13 on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. China Gas has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

