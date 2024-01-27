Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gratomic Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of CBULF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 84,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,743. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Gratomic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gratomic
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.