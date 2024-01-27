Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gratomic Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CBULF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 84,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,743. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.