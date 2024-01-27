Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Barsele Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRSLF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

