Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.29 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00009179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and $13,432.12 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.52 or 0.99969809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00211604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.82520963 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,739.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

