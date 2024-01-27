Elastos Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00008568 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $78.15 million and $800,294.43 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,417,340 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,753 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

