RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $42,109.93 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $42,109.93 or 1.00664040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.90 million and $1.51 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,832.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00160837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.71 or 0.00582587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00058146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00381990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00174017 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.58953873 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 40,619.97557149 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,439,157.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

