Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $570.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $560.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

