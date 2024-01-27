Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.