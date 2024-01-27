Wells Fargo & Company Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

MMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

