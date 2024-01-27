NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,485,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

