161 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,488.70. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,572.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,691.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

