Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 136.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $484.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

