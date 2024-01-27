Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $312.45.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

