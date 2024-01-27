Lincoln National Corp Sells 6,094 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 492,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 9,120,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

