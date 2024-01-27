Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.57. 1,754,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

