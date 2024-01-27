Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,770 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $635.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.